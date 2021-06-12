Onboarding Page - Iqra Ummah App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone!
This is the onboarding page of the Iqra Ummah App. Iqra Ummah is one of the application to help someone learn about Iqra, Tajwid, and Al-Quran. You can download it in Google Play Store.
Ilustration from Stories by Freepik