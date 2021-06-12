Ginanjar Ramadhan

Onboarding Page - Iqra Ummah App

design tajwid quran app mobile design ui
Hello everyone!
This is the onboarding page of the Iqra Ummah App. Iqra Ummah is one of the application to help someone learn about Iqra, Tajwid, and Al-Quran. You can download it in Google Play Store.

Ilustration from Stories by Freepik

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
