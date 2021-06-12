Wallet App | Home & Statistics Screens

Hey, guys! Super excited.

Today I am sharing with you the concept of an mobile wallet app design. Let me know your thoughts on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome. 😁

Hope you enjoyed it.

Thank you ✌️

Stay tuned, more to come! 🚀

Show me love! Press "L".

Want to see more projects? Visit my profile or guruprakash.in and remember to follow me!