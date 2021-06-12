Israfil Molla

DNA Analytics - Logo Design

DNA Analytics - Logo Design typography logodesign logotype dataanalytics analytics spiral biology science medical helix double helix genes genome genomics logo design minimal modernism dna branding logo
DNA Analytics - Logo Design
Logo Concept Letter - D + DNA + Analytics
I hope you guys like it. As always the feedback is highly appreciated. Give your opinion in the comments.
    • Like