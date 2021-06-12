Dissonants - Book Cover

Trending designs to inspire you
Here's a close up of another book cover illustration I did quite recently! This one was for 'Dissonants' written by Antonio Rivera. It's now available in Amazon.
You can see the full cover in my portfolio: www.madli.eu