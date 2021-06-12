Madli

Dissonants - Book Cover

Madli
Madli
  • Save
Dissonants - Book Cover art illustrator day dreaming portrait romance love youth couple digital art book artist books fiction novel fantasy cover design cover illustration cover art book cover painting illustration
Download color palette

Here's a close up of another book cover illustration I did quite recently! This one was for 'Dissonants' written by Antonio Rivera. It's now available in Amazon.

You can see the full cover in my portfolio: www.madli.eu

Madli
Madli

More by Madli

View profile
    • Like