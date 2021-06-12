Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
NGO/Charity/Fundraising Template

Charitify is a Modern, Clean, and Professional site template for any NGO, Charity, Non-Profit, and Fundraising Organization. Perfect for NGO, Non-Profit, Charity, and Fundraising website. Charitify is fully responsive. Whatever you are browsing from mobile tablet or desktop/laptop, Charitify will be fit all screen sizes. Charitify has everything you need to launch your site within the next few hours!

Check it live: http://bit.ly/charitify-html

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
