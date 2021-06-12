Sebastian Herd
Paperless

Paperless.io Dashboard Design

Sebastian Herd
Paperless
Sebastian Herd for Paperless
  • Save
Paperless.io Dashboard Design io esignature legal contract agreement logo branding app ux design web tool saas platform ui
Paperless.io Dashboard Design io esignature legal contract agreement logo branding app ux design web tool saas platform ui
Paperless.io Dashboard Design io esignature legal contract agreement logo branding app ux design web tool saas platform ui
Download color palette
  1. Extra2.jpg
  2. D_01.jpg
  3. Extra1.jpg

Hi Dribbble,

  Everyone needs to make agreements.   

Paperless was designed with this notion in mind. Tech natives and digital non-experts alike should have an intuitive experience managing contracts, agreements, and documents. Form follows function served as our guiding principle while keeping a modern simplistic look.  

What you see here is the customizable Paperless Dashboard to allow for a quick overview of sent documents including real-time status updates. Additionally Paperless functions in modules allowing you to create a workspace that suits you best. Don’t need a leaderboard? Just toggle it off or replace with a module of your choice.   

Stay tuned for more.  

Cheers,  Sebastian.

paperless.io | LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2021
Paperless
Paperless
Make better agreements.

More by Paperless

View profile
    • Like