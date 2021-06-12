Paperless.io Dashboard Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbble,
Everyone needs to make agreements.
Paperless was designed with this notion in mind. Tech natives and digital non-experts alike should have an intuitive experience managing contracts, agreements, and documents. Form follows function served as our guiding principle while keeping a modern simplistic look.
What you see here is the customizable Paperless Dashboard to allow for a quick overview of sent documents including real-time status updates. Additionally Paperless functions in modules allowing you to create a workspace that suits you best. Don’t need a leaderboard? Just toggle it off or replace with a module of your choice.
Stay tuned for more.
Cheers,
Sebastian.
paperless.io | LinkedIn