AMALGAMATION

Being from northern part of Kolkata, I have grown up seeing the traditional "bonedi" houses. In these houses we get to see various architectural styles at the same time, there is a prominence of Doric, Ionic and Corinthian style of Greek architecture, the arches of Roman architecture and many other iconic elements. On the other hand my city is brimming with modern influences. Inspired from the presence of such a balance in juxtaposition I created this piece of illustration.

