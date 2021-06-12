Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shuvo D fuRy

SEA FOOD restaurant LOGO

Shuvo D fuRy
Shuvo D fuRy
  • Save
SEA FOOD restaurant LOGO logo clean logo latter logo adobe illustrator creative logo logo design
Download color palette

SEA FOOD restaurant LOGO IDENTITY
-
I hope you love it, I would like to know in the comments what you think and what concept you would like me to explore.
-
Would you like to work with me to create or renew your entire brand? I am available for new projects, write me here:

shuvo.kiks.66@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2021
Shuvo D fuRy
Shuvo D fuRy

More by Shuvo D fuRy

View profile
    • Like