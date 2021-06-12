Calculator Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Every time while designing any stuff I'll concentrate on three things:
1. Simple yet effective
2. Unique
3. Easy to use
What I love:
Everything but specially the " DARK THEME ". This theme giving more contrast to the CLEAR AND EQUAL-TO buttons.
I love Dark theme😜💕.
Hope you'll like this.
STAY SAFE.
Cheers,
Viswa.