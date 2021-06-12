Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Viswanthan R

Calculator Design

Calculator Design
Every time while designing any stuff I'll concentrate on three things:
1. Simple yet effective
2. Unique
3. Easy to use

What I love:
Everything but specially the " DARK THEME ". This theme giving more contrast to the CLEAR AND EQUAL-TO buttons.

I love Dark theme😜💕.

Hope you'll like this.

STAY SAFE.

Cheers,
Viswa.

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
