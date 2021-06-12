Saurabh Chopra

Bicycle Landing Page

Saurabh Chopra
Saurabh Chopra
  • Save
Bicycle Landing Page cyclewebsite cycle bicycle landing landingpage uidesign design ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

This is my landing page design for a bicycle seller. Feel free to share your feedback and leave a like.

You can connect with me on saurabhchopra234@gmail.com

Thanks for watching.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2021
Saurabh Chopra
Saurabh Chopra

More by Saurabh Chopra

View profile
    • Like