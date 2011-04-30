Nikhil Nigade

A few more improvements based on the suggestions by @TuhinKumar.

The second result has text shadow off while the third one has a 1px shadow. Which looks better?

Rebound of
Search...Delivered.
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
