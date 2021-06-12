Akhilesh

Furniture e-commerce App

Akhilesh
Akhilesh
  • Save
Furniture e-commerce App vector illustration logo typography icon ux ui design app
Download color palette

Hi Dribbble! I would like to present my work.

Hello, guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Furniture e-commerce App. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thanks guys! have a nice day :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2021
Akhilesh
Akhilesh

More by Akhilesh

View profile
    • Like