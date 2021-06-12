Wabi Baby brand logo concept

Wabi Baby is a unique place on the map of Pszczyna in Poland, inspired by the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi. Wabi Baby was created for women who love simple, natural and high quality handmade things.

To attract women into a specific lifestyle and encourage them to enjoy simply, little things made with love by local polish brands is the Wabi Baby goal.

Logo concept was inspired by 4 elements: handmade things, to attract gesture, living in harmony with nature, beauty&unique quality.

More at Behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/121319933/Wabi-Baby-logo-branding