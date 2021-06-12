Dimpal gidwani

Car Tracking App

PART-1
Hey, guys!
Today I am sharing with you the concept of a Car Tracking App Design in which-
1. Home Screen
In this, the user can track their car, and also they can see today's traveling information.
2. Trip Reports
In this, the user sees the average report of daily, weekly, and monthly trips and other information.
Feel free to give feedback.

Hope you enjoyed it.
Thank You✌️

