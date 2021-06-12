Unique logo design idea with R letter for travel agency

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
this logo is simply made with R letter and a airplane icon as the first letter of the company name starts with R and it's a travel agency so I use the airplane icon that says travel through the world