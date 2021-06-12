PARS: Organic food marketplace

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey guys,
I'm excited to finally share the design of the PARS: the farm food marketplace app! This project took 2 months and includes more than 70 screens.
Check out the full UX UI case study on my Behance
Thanks for watching! 🤩
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press 💙
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your mail to redoledo@mail.com
Have a great day and a great life!