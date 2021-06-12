Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aisana Sakladova

PARS: Organic food marketplace

Aisana Sakladova
Aisana Sakladova
  • Save
PARS: Organic food marketplace ecommerce mobile app design farm organic eco mobile design app mobile app design ux
Download color palette

Hey guys,
I'm excited to finally share the design of the PARS: the farm food marketplace app! This project took 2 months and includes more than 70 screens.
Check out the full UX UI case study on my Behance

Thanks for watching! 🤩
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press 💙
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your mail to redoledo@mail.com

Have a great day and a great life!

Aisana Sakladova
Aisana Sakladova

More by Aisana Sakladova

View profile
    • Like