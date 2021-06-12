'Uber for Workers' - App to help handymen find jobs easily

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Heya folks,
Here is a glimpse of the 'Uber for Workers' app I designed as part of my UX/UI Case Study.
Please feel free to share your feedback in the comments :)
You can read the entire case study on medium:
https://manisha-m.medium.com/ux-ui-case-study-helping-handymen-get-jobs-easily-9cfc1eed7d29