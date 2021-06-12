Manisha M

'Uber for Workers' - App to help handymen find jobs easily

Heya folks,

Here is a glimpse of the 'Uber for Workers' app I designed as part of my UX/UI Case Study.
Please feel free to share your feedback in the comments :)

You can read the entire case study on medium:
https://manisha-m.medium.com/ux-ui-case-study-helping-handymen-get-jobs-easily-9cfc1eed7d29

