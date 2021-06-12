Join Grow Beta for iOS 📱

Hi Dribbble Family,

It's been a while didn’t post anything, but now I'm back, with my upcoming exciting project Grow, which is an automatic habit tracker to help you build long-lasting habits with ❤️Apple Health and ⌚️Apple Watch.

If you have trouble achieving your daily goals, this's one is definitely made for you, it will push you to get active and close all your habit rings by Perfect Day Challenge, so don’t hesitate, try it and leave your feedback in the comment.

Get Grow Beta on TestFlight 👇

https://testflight.apple.com/join/61KCGATU