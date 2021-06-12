Letter K House Logo

{ Available For Sell } (Email : sabujbabu31@gmail.com)

****************

It's a simple, unique and professional monogram logo that is showing letter K with a house, This logo is suitable for real estate agent, realtor, realty, mortgage broker, hospitality, inn, home-stay, housing developer, home builder, residential construction business etc..

****************

If you want to buy this logo mark or if you want to hire me for your logo design project then email me at : sabujbabu31@gmail.com

****************

Thanks