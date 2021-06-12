Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Symbolic Logo Design Perfection at its Finest.

Symbolic Logo Design Perfection at its Finest. mandala symbolic symboliclogo designs designer symbolism minimal flat 3d animation vector ui design logo packaging design product design adobe illustrator illustration branding graphic design
Symbolic logos are created of ANCIENT symbols and Golden ratio. Ancient symbols are runes & glyphs from different civilization. The symbols carries special meaning reflects the main objective of the BRAND.
To hire/contact or any query:
E-mail: saberin2117@gmail.com
Skype: live:131902717d73bdfc
https://lnkd.in/exMYNBW
Instagram - @saberin2117
https://lnkd.in/exyb5rn
Previous work sample (portfolio):
https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4

