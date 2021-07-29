Teddy Voisin

Customize Product - DailyUI - 033

Customize Product - DailyUI - 033 drawer picker fabrics colors website dailyuichallenge figma dailyui ux ui design chair furniture shop online ecommerce customization custom product
Hello Dribbblers!

Am I the only one finding myself struggling with multiple product customization's options? This DailyUI Challenge is my take on that.

Let me know what you think of it and don't hesitate to drop a like! ✌🏼

