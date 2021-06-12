Mehdi Bagheri

The melurr finance management components design

Mehdi Bagheri
Mehdi Bagheri
Hire Me
  • Save
The melurr finance management components design finance money management platform clean dashboard panel admin chart interface melurr dark mode navigation sidebar ux ui app concept minimal components analytics
Download color palette

Hey what's up guys?
Today I would like to share the 👉 "Melurr" finance management components

Have any app or website design project?
📬 I'm available for hire - hire.mehdi@gmail.com

I hope you enjoy it 🎉

Follow me on instagram:
Instagram

Mehdi Bagheri
Mehdi Bagheri
I help the founders products through great design
Hire Me

More by Mehdi Bagheri

View profile
    • Like