Crowdfunding Campaign - DailyUI - 032

Hello Dribbblers!
Surprisingly I never participate to a crowdfunding campaign even if I've always be fascinated by the idea of letting people build a community around a product during its creation phase. For this new DailyUI Challenge I tried to redesign a Kickstarter campaign page.
I tried to bring this very important page to the next step with large image, clean texts and a dedicated section to better understand the timeline of a campaign.
Let me know what you think of it and don't hesitate to drop a like! ✌🏼