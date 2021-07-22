Teddy Voisin

Crowdfunding Campaign - DailyUI - 032

Crowdfunding Campaign - DailyUI - 032
  1. 032 - 1.png
  2. 032 - 2.png
  3. 032 - 3.png
  4. 032 - 4.png

Hello Dribbblers!

Surprisingly I never participate to a crowdfunding campaign even if I've always be fascinated by the idea of letting people build a community around a product during its creation phase. For this new DailyUI Challenge I tried to redesign a Kickstarter campaign page.

I tried to bring this very important page to the next step with large image, clean texts and a dedicated section to better understand the timeline of a campaign.

Let me know what you think of it and don't hesitate to drop a like! ✌🏼

Teddy Voisin
Teddy Voisin
is a designer with lot of ideas and not enough time...

