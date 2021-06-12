PINK SWEATS is a unique font perfect for all your craft projects!

This font is perfect for stickers, craft projects, shirts, svg designs, procreate designs, branding, blogs, logos, invitations, and more!

PINK SWEATS is encoded with PUA Unicode, which allows full access to all additional characters without having to design special software. Mac users can use Font Book , and Windows users can use Character Map to view and copy any additional characters to paste into your favorite text editor/application.

Thanks and happy designing :) Enjoy!

https://fontbundles.net/aqeela-studio/1419672-pink-sweats#gtmPos=1>mList=2