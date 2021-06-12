Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
PINK SWEATS is a unique font perfect for all your craft projects!
This font is perfect for stickers, craft projects, shirts, svg designs, procreate designs, branding, blogs, logos, invitations, and more!
PINK SWEATS is encoded with PUA Unicode, which allows full access to all additional characters without having to design special software. Mac users can use Font Book , and Windows users can use Character Map to view and copy any additional characters to paste into your favorite text editor/application.
Thanks and happy designing :) Enjoy!
https://fontbundles.net/aqeela-studio/1419672-pink-sweats#gtmPos=1>mList=2