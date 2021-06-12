Dex S

"A hello" - illustration by Dex S

"A hello" - illustration by Dex S artwork illustration art art vector illustrator illustration digital illustration digitalart adobe illustrator
Haven't we seen this happening everyday? Okay not everyday but you get the point. My aim was to illustrate something like "destined to happen". And came up with this. Designed and illustrated by Dex. Devices I used were a laptop, Huion tablet and Adobe Illustrator.

