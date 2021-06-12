"A hello" - illustration by Dex S

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Haven't we seen this happening everyday? Okay not everyday but you get the point. My aim was to illustrate something like "destined to happen". And came up with this. Designed and illustrated by Dex. Devices I used were a laptop, Huion tablet and Adobe Illustrator.