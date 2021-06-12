Product Catalog Design

Hello Dear,

This is cline product catalogue design. It has benefits like customizing.

- A4 Size with (0.25") Bleed

- Well Organised Layer

- 300 DPI, CMYK

- Print Ready

- Fully Customizable: Editable Text, Colour and Objects

- Swatches Colours use

- Free Font Used

Bay Now

Click Here to see the full project

✉️ Feel free to knock me for freelance projects.

ofsentdesign@gmail.com

Connect with me for more cool stuff:

Facebook I Whatsapp+8801916620272 | Telegram