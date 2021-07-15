Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Teddy Voisin

File Upload - DailyUI - 031

Teddy Voisin
Teddy Voisin
  • Save
File Upload - DailyUI - 031 document pdf image import images files design system component dialog modal file upload upload file website app figma dailyuichallenge dailyui ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

For today's DailyUI Challenge I design a File Upload modal.

Let me know what you think of it and don't hesitate to drop a like! ✌🏼

Teddy Voisin
Teddy Voisin
is a designer with lot of ideas and not enough time...

More by Teddy Voisin

View profile
    • Like