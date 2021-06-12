zhofran ardiyan

Task.ly - Task Management App

zhofran ardiyan
zhofran ardiyan
  • Save
Task.ly - Task Management App task management flat app minimal ux mobile ui design ui
Download color palette

Hello there!
Today i want to present my exploration UI about Task Management App. I made with simplicity style without leaving the features behind.

Feel free to give a feedback at the comment section below. And press (L) if you love it 🏀

Thank you 🥂

Illustration :
BAM 3D
SALY 3D

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2021
zhofran ardiyan
zhofran ardiyan

More by zhofran ardiyan

View profile
    • Like