Task.ly - Task Management App

Hello there!
Today i want to present my exploration UI about Task Management App. I made with simplicity style without leaving the features behind.
Feel free to give a feedback at the comment section below. And press (L) if you love it 🏀
Thank you 🥂
Illustration :
BAM 3D
SALY 3D