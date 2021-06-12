Dwinawan
#Explorations - Podcast App

#Explorations - Podcast App bold typography dark mode gradient whitespace clean comments settings art cover player radio streaming music podcast ux ui app mobile
UI Design exploration for podcast app. I tried to create the cover of each podcast using photo, big typography, bright background and some ornament. Which one is your fav cover?

