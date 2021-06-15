Aksa Inov | Rupture

unique robotic, mecha, futuristic, Flamingo logo style design

Aksa Inov | Rupture
Aksa Inov | Rupture
  • Save
unique robotic, mecha, futuristic, Flamingo logo style design pink mecha graphic design branding illustration design futuristic cyber robotic animal illustration logo animal art animal
unique robotic, mecha, futuristic, Flamingo logo style design pink mecha graphic design branding illustration design futuristic cyber robotic animal illustration logo animal art animal
unique robotic, mecha, futuristic, Flamingo logo style design pink mecha graphic design branding illustration design futuristic cyber robotic animal illustration logo animal art animal
unique robotic, mecha, futuristic, Flamingo logo style design pink mecha graphic design branding illustration design futuristic cyber robotic animal illustration logo animal art animal
unique robotic, mecha, futuristic, Flamingo logo style design pink mecha graphic design branding illustration design futuristic cyber robotic animal illustration logo animal art animal
Download color palette
  1. 35.jpg
  2. 20-01.jpg
  3. 20-02.jpg
  4. 20-03.jpg
  5. 20-04.jpg

Feel free to share your opinion in comment down below. i always open for any suggestions.
-available for project, dont hestitate to reach me out!
FEATURES :
- 100% vectors
- Unique and original content
- Include 3 different type of design
1 ). Full color
2). Monoline
3). Gradient
- Easy to use on Big scale or small scale ( i include different type of design ( monoline ) so it allow you to printed on small object without losing identity of the design itself )
- work on both black & white background
FILES :
- AI
- Eps (vector file)
- High resolution JPEG
- High resolution transparent PNG

you'll get all of this item ( including different type of the logos, swipe to see )

Aksa Inov | Rupture
Aksa Inov | Rupture
Animals, Mecha, Robot, Logo Design

More by Aksa Inov | Rupture

View profile
    • Like