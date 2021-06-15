unique robotic, mecha, futuristic, Flamingo logo style design

Trending designs to inspire you
Feel free to share your opinion in comment down below. i always open for any suggestions.
-available for project, dont hestitate to reach me out!
FEATURES :
- 100% vectors
- Unique and original content
- Include 3 different type of design
1 ). Full color
2). Monoline
3). Gradient
- Easy to use on Big scale or small scale ( i include different type of design ( monoline ) so it allow you to printed on small object without losing identity of the design itself )
- work on both black & white background
FILES :
- AI
- Eps (vector file)
- High resolution JPEG
- High resolution transparent PNG
you'll get all of this item ( including different type of the logos, swipe to see )