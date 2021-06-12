Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Luthfan Mazida

BLNCD LifeStyle Logo Design

Luthfan Mazida
Luthfan Mazida
  • Save
BLNCD LifeStyle Logo Design design identity modern art yoga logo balanced logo graphic design professional luxury minimal modern branding
Download color palette

BLNCD LifeStyle Logo Design
Balanced, simple, elegant and luxurious concept.

Contact me if you want to hire me :

Email | WhatsApp

Another portfolio check here :

Instagram | Behance | Ready Logo

Luthfan Mazida
Luthfan Mazida

More by Luthfan Mazida

View profile
    • Like