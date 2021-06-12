Katharine Hall

Anxiety Cat

Katharine Hall
Katharine Hall
Hire Me
  • Save
Anxiety Cat graphic design branding sketch procreate blackandwhite mentalhealth teenager childrens book design characterdesign illustration
Download color palette

This one of my favourite illustrations taken from 'Your Way Your Life' by
Joseph V. Ciarrochi PhD (Author), Louise L. Hayes PhD (Author). Illustrated by Me.
I loved working on this book as everyone allowed me a great deal of creative freedom and the team was amazing!
It is a great read and the ultimate teen guide to handling all the pressures and challenges of life—your own way!

Katharine Hall
Katharine Hall
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Katharine Hall

View profile
    • Like