Anxiety Cat

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This one of my favourite illustrations taken from 'Your Way Your Life' by
Joseph V. Ciarrochi PhD (Author), Louise L. Hayes PhD (Author). Illustrated by Me.
I loved working on this book as everyone allowed me a great deal of creative freedom and the team was amazing!
It is a great read and the ultimate teen guide to handling all the pressures and challenges of life—your own way!