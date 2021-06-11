Katharine Hall

We Can Grown From This Pt.1

poster illustrator ai theatre raising procreate ink design characterdesign illustration
I worked with an amazing group of talented artists to raise funds for the local theatre community in the hard times around Covid-19.
Here is a part of my contribution.

