Ahmad Wildan
Vektora

Fostec - Logo and Brand Guidelines

Ahmad Wildan
Vektora
Ahmad Wildan for Vektora
Hire Us
  • Save
Fostec - Logo and Brand Guidelines fostec motion graphics graphic design business card landing page uiux professional logo design guidelines social media modern consulting logo design brand guideline branding brand identity brand guidelines app
Fostec - Logo and Brand Guidelines fostec motion graphics graphic design business card landing page uiux professional logo design guidelines social media modern consulting logo design brand guideline branding brand identity brand guidelines app
Fostec - Logo and Brand Guidelines fostec motion graphics graphic design business card landing page uiux professional logo design guidelines social media modern consulting logo design brand guideline branding brand identity brand guidelines app
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot - Fostec 1.png
  2. Dribbble shot - Fostec 2.png
  3. Dribbble shot - Fostec 3.png

Hello Guys
Result of my exploration for Fostec Consulting Logo
a start-up which engages in the field of Technology to give the consulting service
Professional, Clean, Fresh, modern and friendly

What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

Vektora
Vektora
Hire Us

More by Vektora

View profile
    • Like