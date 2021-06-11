Fostec - Logo and Brand Guidelines

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guys
Result of my exploration for Fostec Consulting Logo
a start-up which engages in the field of Technology to give the consulting service
Professional, Clean, Fresh, modern and friendly
What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!
We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop