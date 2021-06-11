Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Digital Wallet - Mobile App

fintech finance money app digital app transaction splash screen ewallet mobile app mobile wallet digital wallet mobile banking m banking bank design
Hi there!👋

This is an online banking solution that helps to keep track of all of financial activity. Its unobstructed interface lets you get stuff done in an easy way and saves you heck a lot of time.

Feel free to give me some feedback.
