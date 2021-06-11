Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aqualuna's concept illustration

Aqualuna's concept illustration watercolor effect ink branding space glass effect figma cute illustration
This illustration is the foundation of the concept developed for the online stationary store. We wanted to bring cosmic and cute elements, passing the idea of a Universe of possibilities and creations inside their products.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
