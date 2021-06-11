Fully Layered AI file.

Fully Customizable and Editable.

Page size A4 (210×297mm).

Files are print ready. High Resolution. 300 dpi. CMYK.

Professional and well structured files.

Free Font used Easy to adjust and quick to customize.

Well organized layers and layer groups (PSD/AI/PDF/PNG/JPG)

For more information contact me-----------

Thank you for watching