Made in America (Philly)

Made in America (Philly) graphic design photo manipulation design
This design was created for Philadelphia, Pa boutique P’s&Q’s T-shirt for the Made on America music festival in 2019.

The concept is based on the large number of successful creatives that are from Philadelphia in the arts and went through the Philadelphia school program

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
