Coffee Shop Landing Page

Coffee Shop Landing Page e commerce minimalist vintage coffee shop website uidesign webdesign landing page coffee
Hi Guys 👋🏻

Since I love coffee very much, this is my exploration landing page site for Taylors of Harrogate coffee shop.

Hope you like my new web design exploration. I would be very honored to any feedback or suggestions.

Original Website: https://www.taylorsofharrogate.co.uk/

