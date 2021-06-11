Trending designs to inspire you
Tashia is a modern calligraphy script font. This font is feminime, elegant, messy and modern.
Tashia perfect for headline, logotype, branding, wedding invite and card, elegant logo, poster, packaging, stationery, website, and many more.
Come with open type feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering.
This font is also support multi language.
To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.
In Zip Package :
– Tashia otf
– Tashia ttf
– Tashia woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate & Ligature
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
