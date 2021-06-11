Farzana Rahman

Hungry Time

Hello Everyone.
Here is my new case study on the food delivery app. Please check whole case study. If you like it then please appreciate me.
Thank you.
Portfolio link: www.behance.net/.../Food-Delivery-App-Case-Study

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
