GTWorld redesign (dark mode)

GTWorld redesign (dark mode) ux ui figma design app uidesign
My first dark mode design ever. After I finished the light mode (which was the only one I was going to do), a friend's sister on seeing the design asked if there was a dark mode and cited how easier it would be for some people to use the app in dark mode, so I decided to give it a try, using everything I've read about designing interfaces in dark mode. Glad to say she liked it.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
