Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Indra Wijaya | Logo Designer

Toru Kiwi Logo

Indra Wijaya | Logo Designer
Indra Wijaya | Logo Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Toru Kiwi Logo simple symbol mark logos logomark logodesign logo designer logo design branding design brand identity design brand indrawijay real estate homes home kiwi
Download color palette

Logo design I made for Toru Kiwi ( www.torukiwi.com )

interested in working with me? don't hesitate to contact me anytime.

Email : indrawijay2@gmail.com
Whatsapp : wa.me/628128589703
Telegram : www.t.me/indrawijay2
Website : www.indrawijay.com

Indra Wijaya | Logo Designer
Indra Wijaya | Logo Designer
Let's Make Your Brand Stand Out 🚀🚀↓↓↓
Hire Me

More by Indra Wijaya | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like