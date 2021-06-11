Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jose M Perez

1930s cartoon bedroom

Jose M Perez
Jose M Perez
  • Save
1930s cartoon bedroom old vintage rubberhose design background illustration animation
Download color palette

Background design for a rubberhose style music video

Made using Procreate on iPad.

Find Me On:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/josemperezv
https://www.instagram.com/dbstudiove
Behance: https://www.behance.net/josemperezv
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/dbstudiove

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Jose M Perez
Jose M Perez

More by Jose M Perez

View profile
    • Like