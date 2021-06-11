This House Has Lions - Vinyl Record

The internet is crazy. My name is Jason Malmberg and I never dared to believe there was anyone else with that name. But there is, and he's a hell of a jazz musician. He hit me up on Insta about a collaboration and here it is: This House Has Lions, a 7-track album of reimagined punk classics though an exploratory jazz lens. Songs by Fugazi, The Clash, Minutemen and more!

It will be coming out later this summer.

You can see my gigposters at my rock poster site.

See more of my overall work at my portfolio site.

And follow my insta.