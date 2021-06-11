IMNOTOKAY.COM - A MCR Fanpage

I'm LOVING the emo/twilight revival happening right now. I was inspired by the edgy clipart style collages you see on Tumblr and the mid-2000's emo/punk aesthetic and I wanted to bring it back in a modern way.

I decided I was going to create an MCR fanpage, but I was looking at their new branding and they have a more dark academia aesthetic now, so I had to balance a dark academia theme with a grungy/emo myspace theme (which wasn't too hard because they're pretty similar).

Let's all take a moment to appreciate all the bangers mcr gave us <3