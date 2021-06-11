Skiigeo - A Space Rock Company

I'm starting a weekly UI challenge where I create websites based on art/images that inspire me or design/art styles I've always wanted to try out.

I'm always coming across cool fonts and images and but have no place to use them, so this is my way of finally making use of all the screenshots and fonts I've collected over the years.

This week's website is based off an image of the Salvation Mountain by Leonard Knight, this huge colourful mural created on a plot of land in the California Desserts. More info on it here if you're interested: http://www.salvationmountaininc.org/

I loved the colours and organic shapes of the mountain and thought it looked like it could be a mountain on another planet, so that's how I got onto the idea of an imaginary company that sells special space rocks, or it could've been all the M83 I was listening to while making it hah.

well, stay tune for more! :)