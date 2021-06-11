OneSignal Push Notification Templates

Trending designs to inspire you
Designed some new in-app notification templates to make it easier for OneSignal n00bies to get started. These templates show some common examples for how to apply notifications to your service and can be quickly edited to match specific business needs.
Initial marketing illustration for this shot by @cjsupnet
Come build the future of notifications! We're hiring a Visual Communications Designer, a Designer and a VP to help design our messaging console used by 1 million app developers.
Apply at onesignal.com/careers