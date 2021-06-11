B*tches Love Candles - Logo & Brand Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A light-hearted and edgy candle brand that will be launching soon.
This project consisted of a logo, brand identity and packaging design.
Stay tuned for the rest of the project.
🔥 Do you need a logo, brand identity, or packaging design? Let's get in touch! rita.saaidi@gmail.com