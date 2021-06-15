Your Other Life

I always wonder what the other Michaels are doing out there in the multiverse. If there’s an infinite number of other realities, then there’s gotta be a few that are pretty cool. Sometimes whenever I make a decision, I imagine the universe splitting off in another direction and how different my life would be over there. Whether I had a different career altogether or never moved away from my hometown or a thousand other decisions. Somehow it’s really nostalgic to think about futures that didn't happen.

Working on a new little side project to practice some more site motion 👉 Pipe Dream Power Up

Typefaces are Usual by Rui Abreu and Chuck by Jim Parkinson.