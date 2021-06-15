Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Your Other Life

Your Other Life multiverse universe future mouse interaction rotation circular type pupil iris eyeball eye interaction after effects xd web design animation
I always wonder what the other Michaels are doing out there in the multiverse. If there’s an infinite number of other realities, then there’s gotta be a few that are pretty cool. Sometimes whenever I make a decision, I imagine the universe splitting off in another direction and how different my life would be over there. Whether I had a different career altogether or never moved away from my hometown or a thousand other decisions. Somehow it’s really nostalgic to think about futures that didn't happen.

Working on a new little side project to practice some more site motion 👉 Pipe Dream Power Up

Typefaces are Usual by Rui Abreu and Chuck by Jim Parkinson.

